MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) New Zealand's armed forces will oversee the country's isolation and quarantine facilities after imported COVID-19 cases were confirmed, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said during a press conference on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, authorities confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in 24 days. Both new carriers had arrived in New Zealand from the United Kingdom and were allowed to leave the quarantine to attend a funeral ceremony as an exemption.

"Firstly, I am appointing the Assistant Chief of Defence, Air Commodore Digby Webb to oversee all quarantine and managed isolation facilities, including the processes around the exit of those who have been in these facilities .

.. as the assistant chief of defense he can also seek access to our military's logistics, operational expertise, and, if needed, personnel to assist in the running of these facilities," Ardern said.

She also added that border control should be strengthened, while allowing people in quarantine facilities to leave them without undergoing a COVID-19 test was "unacceptable".

New Zealand has so far confirmed 1,506 COVID-19 cases, 1,482 recoveries and 22 related deaths.