MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) New Zealand energy company Todd Energy, the country's only producer of liquid carbon dioxide has temporarily closed its Kapuni plant in the region of Taranaki over safety concerns, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported on Monday.

The plant's closure began more than two weeks ago, the report said.

"It was necessary to shut the plant to enable the issue to be clearly defined and to complete any resulting rectification work. The safe operation of the plant is our priority," Todd Energy chief executive Mark Macfarlane said, as quoted by RNZ.

Liquid carbon dioxide is used for domestic, commercial and industrial purposes at facilities ranging from food processing plants to hospitals.

Gas New Zealand chief executive Janet Carson told RNZ the product was "absolutely vital" for industry and New Zealanders.

"We use it every day in products that most of us just take for granted, from fizzy drinks and beer, to tomatoes, to pre-packaged meats and many other uses, including in plastics," Carson was quoted as saying.

Specific dates for the resumption of the plant were not named.