MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The parliament of New Zealand on Wednesday passed a bill legalizing voluntary euthanasia, according to vote results published on the parliament 's website.

Lawmakers supported the End of Life Choice Bill in the third hearing in a 69-51 vote, after almost two years of heated debates.

According to the legislation, the right of an individual to voluntarily take their own life applies only to terminally ill patients who have less than six months to live.

To enter into force, the bill must first go through a public referendum, which is tentatively planned to be held next year.