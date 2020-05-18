(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, the statistics department Stats NZ said on Monday

"This is a significant event for New Zealand," population insights senior manager Brooke Theyers said in a statement. "It is also the fastest million in our history, taking 17 years after reaching 4 million in 2003," Theyers said.

"It is most likely the 5-million milestone was reached by a migrant arriving by plane, but could have been reached by a newborn baby," he said.

The estimated resident population is provisionally 5,002,100 at March 31, 2020.

Population growth has been significant since 2013, with half a million people added to the population over the last six years.

On average, the population has grown by 1.8 percent a year since 2013, driven by net migration, Stats NZ said.

"The global COVID-19 pandemic has caused unusual international travel and migration patterns in recent months," Theyers said.

"Net migration has been boosted by more New Zealand citizens returning home after living overseas," she said. "At the same time, New Zealand citizens may have been unable or reluctant to head offshore."About half of the population growth from 4 to 5 million between 2003 and 2020 was due to natural increase (births minus deaths), and about half from net migration (migrant arrivals minus migrant departures), Stats NZ said.

"International migration played a significant role in reaching the 5-million milestone," Theyers said.