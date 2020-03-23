MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) New Zealand has tightened security measures over COVID-19 and in 48 hours will proceed to implementing the highest level of threat response with the toughest restrictions on people's movements in its modern history, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday following a cabinet meeting.

"Effective immediately, we will move to Level 3 nationwide. After 48 hours, the time required to ensure that essential services are in place, we will move to Level 4," Ardern said at a press conference.

Level 3 in New Zealand requires all public venues and non-essential businesses to close. Level 4 is applied when there is sustained transmission - essential services continue, but people are asked to stay at home except for emergency circumstances, schools close, public transport systems stop, and rationing of supplies is introduced.

She said the government had decided to keep supermarkets, doctors, pharmacies, service stations, and essential banking services running normally so that citizens know these services are there and avoid leaving home for non-immediate needs.

"We must give time for supermarkets to restock their shelves - there will be enough for everyone if we shop normally," Ardern said.

Ardern warned about these decisions to place "the most significant restrictions on New Zealanders' movements in modern history."

"In short, we are all now preparing as a nation to go into self-isolation," Ardern said.

New Zealand has so far confirmed 102 cases, but if the spread continues unimpeded, the number will double every five days, according to the prime minister. The global toll, meanwhile, went above 292,000 on Sunday and the death toll now crossed 12,700, according to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization.