UrduPoint.com

New Zealand's Prime Minister Cancels Wedding Amid Omicron Spread

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2022 | 10:10 AM

New Zealand's Prime Minister Cancels Wedding Amid Omicron Spread

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern has cancelled her wedding as the country is about to move to the red COVID-19 alert level.

"When it comes to events, whether it's a birthday or a wedding or any kind of event of that nature, gathering limits of 100 do come in with the red light setting at 11.59pm (10:59 GMT( tonight," Ardern said at a Sunday press conference, as quoted by The New Zealand Herald, adding that if people are not using vaccine passes the limit will be 25 people.

Speaking of her own wedding, the prime minister said that she is no different to the rest of New Zealanders.

"...my wedding won't be going ahead but I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic," Ardern said.

She explained that the introduction of the red alert level in New Zealand comes as more Omicron cases have been confirmed in the country.

The prime minister had planned to get married to her partner Clarke Gayford this summer in Gisborne, according to The New Zealand Herald. The two have a daughter, Neve.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Marriage Married Alert Gisborne Sunday Event New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

48 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

53 minutes ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

17 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

17 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

17 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.