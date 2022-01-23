MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern has cancelled her wedding as the country is about to move to the red COVID-19 alert level.

"When it comes to events, whether it's a birthday or a wedding or any kind of event of that nature, gathering limits of 100 do come in with the red light setting at 11.59pm (10:59 GMT( tonight," Ardern said at a Sunday press conference, as quoted by The New Zealand Herald, adding that if people are not using vaccine passes the limit will be 25 people.

Speaking of her own wedding, the prime minister said that she is no different to the rest of New Zealanders.

"...my wedding won't be going ahead but I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic," Ardern said.

She explained that the introduction of the red alert level in New Zealand comes as more Omicron cases have been confirmed in the country.

The prime minister had planned to get married to her partner Clarke Gayford this summer in Gisborne, according to The New Zealand Herald. The two have a daughter, Neve.