MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the government said on Saturday.

"Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for COVID-19. She has been in isolation since Sunday 8 May when her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive," the government said in a statement.

The prime minister has demonstrated symptoms of the disease since late Friday, according to the statement.

Ardern will remain in isolation until May 21.