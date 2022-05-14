New Zealand's Prime Minister Infected With COVID-19 - Government
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2022 | 07:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the government said on Saturday.
"Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for COVID-19. She has been in isolation since Sunday 8 May when her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive," the government said in a statement.
The prime minister has demonstrated symptoms of the disease since late Friday, according to the statement.
Ardern will remain in isolation until May 21.