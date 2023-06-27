New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Tuesday praised China's "constructive role" in settling the Ukraine conflict during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Tuesday praised China's "constructive role" in settling the Ukraine conflict during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

�During Hipkins's visit to China from June 25-20, the two leaders discussed the New Zealand-China as well as US-China relations, Pacific issues, human rights and the conflict in Ukraine.

"I also raised our shared interest in a stable and prosperous region, reiterating the importance of working together to support the international rules-based order and the constructive role China can play in addressing shared global challenges such as climate change, and the war in Ukraine," Hipkins was quoted as saying by newspaper NZ Herald.

�He also described the relations between New Zealand and China as "friendship," the report said.�

"New Zealand's relationship with China is one of our most significant and wide-ranging so I was pleased to meet President Xi and reaffirm our important bilateral ties," NZ Herald quoted him as saying. �

In February, Beijing proposed its plan to resolve the military conflict between Moscow and Kiev. It entails 12 points, including calls for a ceasefire, respect for the legitimate security interests of all countries, and a solution to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.