UrduPoint.com

New Zealand's Prime Minister Refuses To Halt Speech As 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rumbles

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:05 PM

New Zealand's Prime Minister Refuses to Halt Speech as 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rumbles

Tremors from a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in New Zealand failed to force Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to interrupt her press conference on Friday, while she instead refused to dismiss the event, describing the rumblings as a "slight distraction."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Tremors from a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in New Zealand failed to force Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to interrupt her press conference on Friday, while she instead refused to dismiss the event, describing the rumblings as a "slight distraction."

"Ah, sorry, a slight distraction - would you mind repeating that question?" Arden said and continued the briefing.

The briefing was broadcast live and focused on the government's goal to vaccinate up to 90% of the population against COVID-19 and introduce vaccination certificates.

New Zealand's seismic agency GeoNet said the magnitude 5.9 quake occurred in the central part of the North Island at a 210-kilometer depth (130 miles), with tremors reaching as far as the southern city of Christchurch.

No damage or casualties have been reported.

Related Topics

Earthquake Prime Minister Christchurch Event From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ufone subscribers can now purchase call and data b ..

Ufone subscribers can now purchase call and data bundles within the Facebook app

4 minutes ago
 UAE announces 88 new COVID-19 cases, 135 recoverie ..

UAE announces 88 new COVID-19 cases, 135 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

10 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland set the target of 126 ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland set the target of 126 for Namibia

12 minutes ago
 US Wants Predictability, Stability in Relations Wi ..

US Wants Predictability, Stability in Relations With Russia

5 minutes ago
 US Defense Secretary Austin Reiterates Washington' ..

US Defense Secretary Austin Reiterates Washington's Resolute Commitment to NATO

5 minutes ago
 Austin on Actions If China Attacks Taiwan: I Will ..

Austin on Actions If China Attacks Taiwan: I Will Not Engage in Hypotheticals

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.