New Zealand's Prime Minister Signals Possible Modest Loosening Of Lockdown Next Week

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 03:53 PM

New Zealand's Prime Minister Signals Possible Modest Loosening of Lockdown Next Week

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday hinted that starting next week, the current lockdown measures, which have been in place across the country in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, may be loosened

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday hinted that starting next week, the current lockdown measures, which have been in place across the country in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, may be loosened.

In March, the government implemented a four-tier alert system over the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country and introduced the highest level of threat response with the toughest restrictions on people's movements in its modern history. The National Emergency Management Agency announced on Tuesday an extension of the coronavirus disease-related state of emergency for another seven days.

"It's worth reiterating that we remain at Alert Level 4 right now - this information is to help people prepare and understand what comes next.

Cabinet will be deciding if we need to stay at Alert Level 4 or move down to 3 on Monday - I'll update everyone further then," Ardern said on Facebook.

Level 3 in New Zealand requires all public venues and non-essential businesses to close. People can move within their city or region. Level 4 is applied when there is sustained transmission - essential services continue, but people are asked to stay at home except for emergency circumstances. Schools also close, public transport systems stop and supplies are rationed.

The current total of confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands at around 1,400. The death toll remains at nine.

