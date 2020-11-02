(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern named on Monday members of the new cabinet she appointed following a landslide victory in the general election.

Ardern's Labour Party won 64 out of 120 mandates in New Zealand's parliament in the October 17 elections.

"The cabinet will have two overarching priorities ” to continues our health response to keep New Zealanders safe from COVID-19 and to drive our economic recovery," Ardern said at a press conference, broadcast on her Facebook account.

Ardern herself will retain the prime minister's office and the portfolio of National Security and Intelligence.

For the first time in New Zealand's history the foreign ministry will be headed by a female, Nanaia Mahuta, who previously served as the Minister for Maori Development and the Minister of Local Government.

There is a total of seven new ministers in the cabinet, including a minister for COVID-19 response, the portfolio of which was given to former Health Minister Chris Hipkins.

The new cabinet is expected to take the oath on Friday.