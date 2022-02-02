UrduPoint.com

New Zealand's Unemployment Rate Remains Low At 3.2 Pct

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 01:39 PM

New Zealand's unemployment rate remains low at 3.2 pct

New Zealand's unemployment rate reached 3.2 percent in the December 2021 quarter while the underutilization rate stayed at 9.2 percent, the country's statistics department Stats NZ said on Wednesday

The unemployment rate remained low in the last quarter of 2021, down to 3.2 percent, from 3.

3 percent the previous quarter, while the underutilization rate did not change at 9.2 percent, Stats NZ said.

"The labor market continued to show the tightness we saw in the September 2021 quarter, with both unemployment and underutilization rates remaining low," work and wellbeing statistics senior manager Becky Collett said in a statement.

This quarter's unemployment rate is now the lowest rate recorded since the series began in 1986, Collett said.

