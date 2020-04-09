Newborn With Coronavirus Dies in Brazil, Doctors Yet to Attribute Death to Virus - Reports

A four-day old baby died in northern Brazil after testing positive for the coronavirus, media have reported, noting that doctors stopped short of attributing the death to COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) A four-day old baby died in northern Brazil after testing positive for the coronavirus, media have reported, noting that doctors stopped short of attributing the death to COVID-19.

The baby was born prematurely last Friday late last week in the city of Natal to a mother suffering from a number of medical ailments, according to Brazilian news portal G1. It is unclear if the baby contracted the coronavirus after being born.

The baby died on Tuesday but the death was reported on Wednesday.

The outlet reported that the baby was born at 30 weeks of gestation, a full 10 weeks early, The mother's coronavirus test results have yet to establish whether or not she is infected, but the woman already suffers from diabetes, obesity and hypertension, G1 reported.

According to the latest figures from the Brazilian Health Ministry, 800 people in in the country have died out of nearly 16,000 confirmed cases.