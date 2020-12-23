Newborns Gain Protection From COVID-19 When Moms Gets Sick in 3rd Trimester - Health Dept.

Babies born to women who test positive for the novel coronavirus during the final trimester of pregnancy will most likely be disease free when they enter the world, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported on Tuesday based on a recent study

"The study followed 127 pregnant women who were admitted to Boston hospitals during the spring of 2020.

Among the 64 pregnant women who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, no newborns tested positive for the virus," an NIH press release said.

The study was limited to women in the third trimester because data on women infected during the first and second trimesters are still being collected, the release added.

Researchers found that pregnant women who were positive to the coronavirus had detectable levels of virus in respiratory fluids like saliva, nasal and throat secretions, but no virus in the placenta, according to the release.