Newborns Still Without Approved COVID-19 Treatment - Russian Health Ministry Guidelines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) There is still no treatment against the coronavirus infection for newborns, according to recommendations for pregnant women released by the Russian Health Ministry.

"Currently, there are no pharmacological substances with proven specific antiviral activity against COVID-19.

All specific drugs proposed for therapy in adults and older children have significant side effects in the neonatal period and are thus not used [on infants]," the ministry guidelines say.