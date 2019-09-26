Newly-Announced US Entry Ban on Venezuelan Officials 'Was in Place Already' - Arreaza

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The just-announced US entry ban on Venezuelan senior government officials was already in place, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told Sputnik.

"It was in place already, they just wrote it down. It already happened," Arreaza said on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. "They just wrote and issued it today but it was already happening."