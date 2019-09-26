UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Newly-Announced US Entry Ban On Venezuelan Officials 'Was In Place Already' - Arreaza

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:50 AM

Newly-Announced US Entry Ban on Venezuelan Officials 'Was in Place Already' - Arreaza

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The just-announced US entry ban on Venezuelan senior government officials was already in place, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told Sputnik.

"It was in place already, they just wrote it down. It already happened," Arreaza said on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday. "They just wrote and issued it today but it was already happening."

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations New York Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

2 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

3 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

3 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

4 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

4 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.