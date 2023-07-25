Newly Appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang to Pay Visit to Turkey on July 26 - Ankara

The newly appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Turkey on July 26, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The newly appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Turkey on July 26, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"H.E. Mr. Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister, will pay a visit to Turkiye on 26 July 2023," the statement said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to discuss with Wang bilateral relations, as well as the regional and global agenda, the ministry said.