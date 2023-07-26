Open Menu

Newly Appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang To Pay Visit To Turkey On July 26 - Ankara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The newly appointed Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi, will visit Turkey on July 26, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Wang was appointed by the Chinese parliament earlier this day following the announcement of former Foreign Minister Qin Gang's resignation. Qin had not appeared in public for about a month now, prompting media speculation across the globe.

"H.E. Mr. Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister, will pay a visit to Turkiye on 26 July 2023," the statement said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to discuss with Wang bilateral relations, as well as the regional and global agenda, the ministry said.

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush is also scheduled to visit Turkey on July 26, the ministry stated, adding that Fidan and Mangoush would discuss bilateral relations, regional issues and the current developments in Libya.

