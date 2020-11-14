UrduPoint.com
Newly-Appointed Pentagon Chief Says 'Time To Come Home' Signaling Likely Troop Drawdown

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 10:16 PM

Acting US Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said he believes all war must end and that troops must return from overseas conflicts in his first statement since being appointed to the role

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Acting US Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said he believes all war must end and that troops must return from overseas conflicts in his first statement since being appointed to the role.

Miller, head of the National Counterterrorism Center, was appointed in an acting capacity in place of Mark Esper by President Donald Trump in a tweet on Wednesday.

"As we prepare for the future. we remain committed to finishing the war that Al Qaida [terrorist group, banned in Russia] brought to our shores in 2001. This war isn't over. We are on the verge of defeating Al Qaida and its associates, but we must avoid our past strategic error of failing to see the fight through to the finish," Miller said in the letter directed to all Defense Department employees.

Miller went on to say that it was time for the return of troops but did not provide any details.

"We met the challenge; we gave it our all. Now, it's time to come home," the letter read.

Over the course of his presidency, Trump has pushed for the drastic drawdown of troops involved in foreign conflicts as part of a 2016 campaign promise only to be faced with staunch resistance from Pentagon leadership.

Miller, possibly Trump's last appointment in office, is known as an advocate of ending US foreign involvements.

