Newly-Appointed Russian Ambassador Presents Credentials to Venezuelan Foreign Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Newly-appointed Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov has presented his credentials to Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has said.

The ceremony took place on Friday in the capital of Caracas.

"During the ceremony, ... the diplomats reaffirmed the readiness of both governments to consolidate and expand the strategic partnership," the ministry said in a statement.

The Venezuelan foreign minister thanked Russia for taking concrete steps to cooperate with Venezuela in all areas.

The Russian diplomat, in his turn, confirmed his readiness to strengthen and expand the alliance between Caracas and Moscow, which relies on energy, financial, as well as military and technical cooperation through the High-Level Intergovernmental Commission Russia-Venezuela.

Melik-Bagdasarov was appointed the Russian ambassador to Venezuela by a presidential decree issued on February 17 and replaced Vladimir Zaemskiy on this position.