Newly-Appointed US Special Envoy For Afghanistan Starts His Europe, Asia Tour

Mon 08th November 2021 | 09:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The recently appointed US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, is headed to Europe and Asia.

"I will be traveling to Europe and Asia starting today to discuss the way forward on Afghanistan with Allies and partners. The international community must act together to be effective," West said on Twitter on Sunday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter that West will first go to Brussels for consultations with allies and partners.

Blinken announced in mid-October that Zalmay Khalilzad had decided to leave the post of the US special envoy for Afghanistan and that he was going to be replaced by his deputy, Thomas West.

Khalilzad said he considered it was a good time to leave the post since Washington was starting a new phase in its policy towards Kabul.

The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) said last month that it hoped to continue cooperation with the new US special envoy for Afghanistan and looked forward to the full implementation of the Doha agreement.

