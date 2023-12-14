Newly confident Putin faces the press and Russian people

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Vladimir Putin on Thursday holds his first year-end press conference since sending troops into Ukraine, with the Russian president feeling the tide turning in his favour nearly two years into the conflict.

Putin will answer questions from reporters and viewers during the hours-long marathon, a week after he announced he is running in next year's presidential election, which would keep him in the Kremlin until at least 2030.

The Russian leader will "sum up the results of the year", his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

But the echoes of Russia's military operation in Ukraine will reverbrate in the grand in hall in central Moscow where hundreds of journalists passed four police checkpoints to hear Putin speak.

Russia said it had downed nine Ukrainian drones heading for Moscow just hours before Putin's event was set to kick off.

Ukraine said it had shot down 41 of the 42 drones launched by Russian forces at the southern city of Odesa, in a barrage that wounded 11 people.