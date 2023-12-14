Open Menu

Newly-confident Putin Vows Victory In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

President Vladimir Putin voiced renewed confidence Thursday in Russia's offensive in Ukraine, as he staged a marathon press conference a week after announcing plans to stay in the Kremlin until at least 2030

Looking relaxed and bolstered by Kyiv's recent struggles on the battlefield, the 71-year-old Russian leader brushed off nearly two years of Western sanctions and reaffirmed his maximalist goals in Ukraine.

"There will be peace when we achieve our goals," Putin said, speaking at his first end-of-year press conference since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

"They are not changing. I will remind you what we talked about: the de-nazification and de-militarisation of Ukraine, and its neutral status," Putin said, adding that Russian forces were "improving their position on almost the entire line of contact".

Putin's nationally televised appearance came at one of the lowest points for Ukraine of the entire campaign.

Its summer counteroffensive petered out without making much progress and its Western support is fraying due to growing fatigue amid some US lawmakers in Washington and frictions within the European Union.

Putin appeared to point to these, stressing that nearly two years of Western sanctions and international isolation had done little to hurt Russia's economy or morale.

"There is enough for us not only to feel confident, but to move forward," Putin said.

