UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Newly Discovered Comet Visible To Naked Eye Makes Closest Approach To Earth Today - NASA

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:43 AM

Newly Discovered Comet Visible to Naked Eye Makes Closest Approach to Earth Today - NASA

The Comet SWAN, first spotted from the ground by an amateur astronomer a year ago and now faintly visible without a telescope, will come closest to Earth en route to the sun on Wednesday, NASA said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The Comet SWAN, first spotted from the ground by an amateur astronomer a year ago and now faintly visible without a telescope, will come closest to Earth en route to the sun on Wednesday, NASA said in a press release.

"Comet SWAN makes its closest approach to Earth on May 13, at a distance of about 53 million miles. Comet SWAN's closest approach to the Sun, called perihelion, will happen on May 27. Though it can be very difficult to predict the behavior of comets that make such close approaches to the Sun, scientists are hopeful that Comet SWAN will remain bright enough to be seen as it continues its journey," the release said.

The comet was discovered by the orbiting Heliospheric Observatory - jointly operated by the NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) - and was first spotted from the ground by an amateur astronomer in May 2020, the release said.

The comet is faintly visible to the unaided eye in the southern hemisphere just before sunrise. However, viewing chances are expected to improve in late May and early June, providing sky-watchers with a relatively rare glimpse of a comet bright enough to be seen without a telescope, according to the release.

Related Topics

May June 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

46 minutes ago

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

2 hours ago

Emotional wellbeing of employees crucial for life ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.