Newly-Elected Afghan President To Take Office In 3 Weeks - Ghani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 08:46 PM

Newly-Elected Afghan President to Take Office in 3 Weeks - Ghani

Incumbent Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday that the newly-elected president would take oath in the next three weeks

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Incumbent Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday that the newly-elected president would take oath in the next three weeks.

"Three weeks later, the new president of Afghanistan will take oath based on the free votes of people.

The announcement [of results] is the duty of the Independent Election Commission and then Electoral Complaints Commission," Ghani said during a ceremony of distributing 1,000 apartments to the country's security and defense forces, as quoted by 1TVNewsAF broadcaster.

Afghan citizens voted on September 28 in the presidential election that saw around 9.5 million people registered for casting their ballots.

