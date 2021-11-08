UrduPoint.com

Newly Elected Czech Parliament's Lower House Holds First Organizational Meeting - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 09:40 PM

Newly Elected Czech Parliament's Lower House Holds First Organizational Meeting - Reports

The first organizational meeting of the new composition of the lower house of the Czech parliament, elected on October 8-9, got underway in Prague on Monday, Czech media reported

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The first organizational meeting of the new composition of the lower house of the Czech parliament, elected on October 8-9, got underway in Prague on Monday, Czech media reported.

The Czech Republic voted for its next lower house on October 8-9, with the Together coalition of three Liberal parties emerging victorious with 27.79% of the vote, or 71 mandates in the 200-seat legislature. The ANO centrist movement, led by the current prime minister, Andrej Babis, came second with 27.12% of the vote, or 72 seats. The Together coalition joined forces with another liberal bloc, resulting in a 108-seat majority.

In accordance with the constitution, the first session of the Chamber of Deputies was opened by the speaker of the previous parliament, Radek Vondracek. He must be the first to lay down the parliamentary oath, followed by the rest of the deputies. Then the procedure for the creation of the electoral commission and the credentials committee will follow, according to the public broadcaster Czech tv.

The election of the new leadership of the Chamber of Deputies by secret ballot will take place only at its next meeting, on Wednesday. The head of the TOP 09 movement, 37-year-old Marketa Pekarova-Adamova, was nominated by the ruling coalition as a candidate for the post of chairman; the opposition did not nominate its representatives.

On Saturday, figurehead President Milos Zeman, who is currently undergoing liver cirrhosis treatment at the Central Military Hospital in Prague, in a video call with the head of the State Democratic Party and the candidate for Prime Minister, Petr Fiala, confirmed that he will do everything necessary to ensure that the new government is created as soon as possible. Fiala noted that the approval of the new government may take several weeks or even months, largely depending on the state of Zeman's health.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote Prague Czech Republic Chamber May October Post Media TV Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Trump Says May Announce Decision on Re-Election Af ..

Trump Says May Announce Decision on Re-Election After November 2022 Midterm Vote

5 seconds ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of HCT stude ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of HCT students at Expo 2020 Dubai

12 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Executive Chairman of W ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum

27 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi meets UAE’s youngest publisher ..

Bodour Al Qasimi meets UAE’s youngest publisher at meeting with Emirates Publi ..

41 minutes ago
 Couple Wins Lawsuit Over Health Issues Caused by W ..

Couple Wins Lawsuit Over Health Issues Caused by Wind Turbines in France - Repor ..

31 minutes ago
 Yas Holding, UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation sign sponsor ..

Yas Holding, UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation sign sponsorship agreement

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.