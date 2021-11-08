(@FahadShabbir)

The first organizational meeting of the new composition of the lower house of the Czech parliament, elected on October 8-9, got underway in Prague on Monday, Czech media reported

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The first organizational meeting of the new composition of the lower house of the Czech parliament, elected on October 8-9, got underway in Prague on Monday, Czech media reported.

The Czech Republic voted for its next lower house on October 8-9, with the Together coalition of three Liberal parties emerging victorious with 27.79% of the vote, or 71 mandates in the 200-seat legislature. The ANO centrist movement, led by the current prime minister, Andrej Babis, came second with 27.12% of the vote, or 72 seats. The Together coalition joined forces with another liberal bloc, resulting in a 108-seat majority.

In accordance with the constitution, the first session of the Chamber of Deputies was opened by the speaker of the previous parliament, Radek Vondracek. He must be the first to lay down the parliamentary oath, followed by the rest of the deputies. Then the procedure for the creation of the electoral commission and the credentials committee will follow, according to the public broadcaster Czech tv.

The election of the new leadership of the Chamber of Deputies by secret ballot will take place only at its next meeting, on Wednesday. The head of the TOP 09 movement, 37-year-old Marketa Pekarova-Adamova, was nominated by the ruling coalition as a candidate for the post of chairman; the opposition did not nominate its representatives.

On Saturday, figurehead President Milos Zeman, who is currently undergoing liver cirrhosis treatment at the Central Military Hospital in Prague, in a video call with the head of the State Democratic Party and the candidate for Prime Minister, Petr Fiala, confirmed that he will do everything necessary to ensure that the new government is created as soon as possible. Fiala noted that the approval of the new government may take several weeks or even months, largely depending on the state of Zeman's health.