Newly Elected Finnish Prime Minister Says New Government Committed to EU, NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The new Finnish government is pro-EU and pro-NATO, willing to work with partners to make the European Union stronger, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Thursday.

"First, my new government, we are committed to European collaboration. We are 'pro-EU,' we are 'pro-NATO,' we are 'pro-rule of law.' And we are going to work together to make the EU stronger," Orpo said ahead of the EU summit in Brussels.

On June 20, Orpo assumed office as the country's new prime minister, succeeding Sanna Marin, after his National Coalition Party won parliamentary elections in April.

Following the elections, Orpo led a negotiating group to form a new government, which included representatives of the National Coalition Party, the Finns Party, the Swedish People's Party of Finland and the Christian Democrats. By June 16, the parties had managed to develop a common program of action for a four-year term and formed the new, 77th government of Finland.