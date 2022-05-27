UrduPoint.com

Newly Elected Hong Kong Chief Executive To Visit Beijing From May 28-31

Newly elected Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu will visit Beijing from May 28-31 to receive his appointment papers from China's central administration, the Hong Kong government said on Friday

"The Chief Executive-elect, Mr John Lee, will depart for Beijing tomorrow (May 28) and return on May 31 (Tuesday)," a statement read.

According to the Hong Kong government, during his visit to Beijing, John Lee will receive a document appointing him as head of the executive branch of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China.

On May 8, the Hong Kong government announced that former police officer and secretary for security John Lee was elected as the new Hong Kong chief executive in an uncontested election.

The new Hong Kong leader will take his office on July 1.

John Lee's candidacy was reportedly backed by the Chinese government, which seeks closer ties between Hong Kong and the central administration. Serving as Hong Kong secretary for security during the 2019 protests that have been raging across the city for over a year, John Lee, among other local officials, has been sanctioned by the United States, which accused him of "undermining Hong Kong autonomy."

