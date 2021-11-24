Newly Elected Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson Resigns - Reports

Swedish Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson, who has been appointed prime minister earlier today by the country's parliament, handed in her resignation from the new post following the decision of the Greens to leave the government, public broadcaster Sveriges Radio reported on Wednesday

Just several hours prior, the Swedish unicameral parliament Riksdag voted to appoint Andersson as the Prime Minister, making her the first woman in the country's history to take office.

The decision to step down came after the draft budget proposed by the Swedish government failed to gain majority votes in the parliament as most of the lawmakers supported the draft proposed by the opposition instead. After that, the Green Party announced it will leave the minority coalition government with Andersson's Social Democrats.

Now, Andersson will reportedly start a new round of talks with party leaders and could end up facing another parliamentary vote, this time for a purely Social Democratic minority government.