Newly Elected UK Parliament To Start Work On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

Newly Elected UK Parliament to Start Work on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The newly elected UK parliament will start work on Tuesday following the recent snap general election.

The House of Commons is expected to elect the speaker, while members of parliament will be sworn in.

The lawmakers are likely to reappoint Lindsay Loyle to the post of the speaker, who replaced John Bercow in November.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party won 365 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons at December 12 election. The Labour Party lost 59 seats, securing only 203. This victory will allow Johnson to proceed with his plan to withdraw the UK from the European Union by January 31, and he is hoping to present his withdrawal deal to the House of Commons before Christmas.

