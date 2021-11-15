UrduPoint.com

Newly Formed Rebel Alliance To Continue Destabilization Of Ethiopia - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 11:48 AM

Newly Formed Rebel Alliance to Continue Destabilization of Ethiopia - Diplomat

An alliance formed by nine Ethiopian rebel groups in Washington will further contribute to the destabilization of Ethiopia, which has been facing an insurgency by Tigray rebels, Ambassador to the United States Fitsum Arega told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) An alliance formed by nine Ethiopian rebel groups in Washington will further contribute to the destabilization of Ethiopia, which has been facing an insurgency by Tigray rebels, Ambassador to the United States Fitsum Arega told Sputnik.

"What they signed is to continue the destabilization by the TPLF. So it's just a continuation of the destabilization, and it has no meaning at all," Arega said.

Nine Ethiopian rebel groups announced on Friday that they had formed an alliance to change the government and establish a transitional body. The alliance, dubbed the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist Forces, comes as Ethiopia was put under a six-month state of emergency after Tigray rebels claimed they are advancing toward the capital of Addis Ababa.

"The individuals who signed the so-called alliance agreement are led by a former TPLF diplomat.

There is no evidence the individuals who signed an agreement head any political or military group. With the exception of the TPLF former ambassador, none of the other individuals are known in the Ethiopian community," Arega said. "The group has openly vowed to 'dismantle' the Ethiopian government by 'force or negotiation'."

Arega added that he had asked the State Department about the signed agreement.

"They said they don't know anything about them. They said they learned about them from media reports," the diplomat noted, adding that he finds it "puzzling" that the US government tolerates such a meeting on its soil.

Northern Ethiopia has been engulfed by an internal conflict since November of last year, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base and launched a counter-operation in Tigray.

Related Topics

Washington Addis Ababa Alliance Ethiopia United States November Media All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Maulana Fazl calls PDM’s meeting today to finali ..

Maulana Fazl calls PDM’s meeting today to finalize anti-govt strategy

16 minutes ago
 Axelsen, Momota lead badminton's return to Asia fo ..

Axelsen, Momota lead badminton's return to Asia for season finale

59 seconds ago
 Ethiopia Calls on UN to Condemn Terrorism in Count ..

Ethiopia Calls on UN to Condemn Terrorism in Country - Diplomat

1 minute ago
 Space Debris Threatens ISS, Russian Crew Ordered t ..

Space Debris Threatens ISS, Russian Crew Ordered to Move to Spacecraft - Roscosm ..

1 minute ago
 Muguruza edges Kontaveit to set up all-Spanish WTA ..

Muguruza edges Kontaveit to set up all-Spanish WTA Finals semi

1 minute ago
 China reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.