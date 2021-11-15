Newly Formed Rebel Alliance to Continue Destabilization of Ethiopia - Diplomat

An alliance formed by nine Ethiopian rebel groups in Washington will further contribute to the destabilization of Ethiopia, which has been facing an insurgency by Tigray rebels, Ambassador to the United States Fitsum Arega told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) An alliance formed by nine Ethiopian rebel groups in Washington will further contribute to the destabilization of Ethiopia, which has been facing an insurgency by Tigray rebels, Ambassador to the United States Fitsum Arega told Sputnik.

"What they signed is to continue the destabilization by the TPLF. So it's just a continuation of the destabilization, and it has no meaning at all," Arega said.

Nine Ethiopian rebel groups announced on Friday that they had formed an alliance to change the government and establish a transitional body. The alliance, dubbed the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist Forces, comes as Ethiopia was put under a six-month state of emergency after Tigray rebels claimed they are advancing toward the capital of Addis Ababa.

"The individuals who signed the so-called alliance agreement are led by a former TPLF diplomat.

There is no evidence the individuals who signed an agreement head any political or military group. With the exception of the TPLF former ambassador, none of the other individuals are known in the Ethiopian community," Arega said. "The group has openly vowed to 'dismantle' the Ethiopian government by 'force or negotiation'."

Arega added that he had asked the State Department about the signed agreement.

"They said they don't know anything about them. They said they learned about them from media reports," the diplomat noted, adding that he finds it "puzzling" that the US government tolerates such a meeting on its soil.

Northern Ethiopia has been engulfed by an internal conflict since November of last year, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base and launched a counter-operation in Tigray.