UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Newly Listed Firms On "new Third Board" See Nearly 20 Pct Growth In Net Profits

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:40 PM

Newly listed firms on

Newly listed firms on China's National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), also known as the "new third board," reported a nearly 20-percent growth in net profits in 2019, according to the exchange

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Newly listed firms on China's National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), also known as the "new third board," reported a nearly 20-percent growth in net profits in 2019, according to the exchange.

A total of 249 companies debuted on the new third board in the period with their net profits growing at a 19.8-percent rate, faster than those registered in the previous three years, the exchange said.

Firms listed on the NEEQ in 2019 had also seen improved cash flow, with more than 63 percent of them posting a positive net cash flow, higher than the percentages in the previous three years.

Launched in 2013, the new third board is the third national equity trading bourse after the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

It is designed for innovative, start-up and high-growth micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises.

China has outlined a series of reforms to better orient the NEEQ to the needs and features of small enterprises and support high-quality growth of the real economy, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission in October.

As of Monday, 8,870 companies had been listed on the NEEQ, including 666 on the innovation tier and 8,204 on the base tier. There were 397 companies forced to be delisted from the NEEQ in 2019 for failing to disclose regular reports on schedule.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shanghai Stock Exchange Shenzhen Stock Exchange October 2019 From

Recent Stories

Hira Mani wishes wedding anniversary to her parent ..

4 minutes ago

Deadlock persists over Sindh IGP’s appointment

16 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan’s focal person loses Twitter accou ..

33 minutes ago

University of Karachi awards eight PhD, 22 M.Phil ..

5 minutes ago

Rain spell turns air quality moderate in federal c ..

5 minutes ago

Japanese Prosecutors Raid Office of Former Nissan ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.