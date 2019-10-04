Newly Obtained Text Messages Show US Envoys Pressed Ukraine to Probe Biden - House Leaders

Newly obtained text messages show that Trump administration officials sought to use security assistance and a potential White House meeting as leverage to press Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, the leaders of three committees in the House of Representatives said ahead of their next hearing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Newly obtained text messages show that Trump administration officials sought to use security assistance and a potential White House meeting as leverage to press Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, the leaders of three committees in the House of Representatives said ahead of their next hearing on Friday.

"The committees have now obtained text messages from Ambassador Kurt Volker, the former Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, communicating with other officials, including William B. 'Bill' Talyor, the Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Ukraine, Gordon Sondland, the US Ambassador to the European Union, Andrey Yermak, Aide to Ukrainian President Zelnsky, the President's agent Rudy Giuliani, and others," the chairmen said.

Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings and Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel published the texts late Thursday, following a ten-hour-long closed-door interview with former US Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker.

"These text messages reflect serious concerns raised by a State Department official about the detrimental effects of withholding critical military assistance for Ukraine," the three lawmakers said in a letter to their fellow members of Congress.

The text messages suggest that US diplomats reluctantly complied with the White House demand to press Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden in exchange for a White House visit and security assistance.

"Heard from White House - Assuming President Z[elenskyy] convinces Trump he will investigate 'get to the bottom of what happened' in 2016, we will nail down date for visit to Washington," Volker said in a text message to Yermak on July 25.

Other messages showed diplomats questioning whether the White House was withholding security assistance to Ukraine until it met the demand to investigate Biden.

"Are we now saying that security assistance and WH [White House] meeting are conditioned on investigations?" Taylor wrote in another message after Trump canceled a meeting with Ukraine President Voldymyr Zelenskyy in Poland.

Days later, Taylor sent a text to Sondland, saying, "As I said on the phone, I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign."

The House Intelligence Committee will hold another closed-door hearing on Friday with Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson.

On September 24, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry into Trump in the wake of a whistleblower complaint that claimed the president might have abused his power to pressure Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call into investigating Joe and Hunter Biden.

Since releasing the transcript of the call in question, Trump has denied the allegations of misconduct and characterized the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 US presidential election.