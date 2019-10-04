UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Newly Obtained Text Messages Show US Envoys Pressed Ukraine To Probe Biden - House Leaders

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:04 PM

Newly Obtained Text Messages Show US Envoys Pressed Ukraine to Probe Biden - House Leaders

Newly obtained text messages show that Trump administration officials sought to use security assistance and a potential White House meeting as leverage to press Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, the leaders of three committees in the House of Representatives said ahead of their next hearing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Newly obtained text messages show that Trump administration officials sought to use security assistance and a potential White House meeting as leverage to press Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, the leaders of three committees in the House of Representatives said ahead of their next hearing on Friday.

"The committees have now obtained text messages from Ambassador Kurt Volker, the former Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, communicating with other officials, including William B. 'Bill' Talyor, the Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Ukraine, Gordon Sondland, the US Ambassador to the European Union, Andrey Yermak, Aide to Ukrainian President Zelnsky, the President's agent Rudy Giuliani, and others," the chairmen said.

Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings and Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel published the texts late Thursday, following a ten-hour-long closed-door interview with former US Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker.

"These text messages reflect serious concerns raised by a State Department official about the detrimental effects of withholding critical military assistance for Ukraine," the three lawmakers said in a letter to their fellow members of Congress.

The text messages suggest that US diplomats reluctantly complied with the White House demand to press Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden in exchange for a White House visit and security assistance.

"Heard from White House - Assuming President Z[elenskyy] convinces Trump he will investigate 'get to the bottom of what happened' in 2016, we will nail down date for visit to Washington," Volker said in a text message to Yermak on July 25.

Other messages showed diplomats questioning whether the White House was withholding security assistance to Ukraine until it met the demand to investigate Biden.

"Are we now saying that security assistance and WH [White House] meeting are conditioned on investigations?" Taylor wrote in another message after Trump canceled a meeting with Ukraine President Voldymyr Zelenskyy in Poland.

Days later, Taylor sent a text to Sondland, saying, "As I said on the phone, I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign."

The House Intelligence Committee will hold another closed-door hearing on Friday with Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson.

On September 24, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry into Trump in the wake of a whistleblower complaint that claimed the president might have abused his power to pressure Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call into investigating Joe and Hunter Biden.

Since releasing the transcript of the call in question, Trump has denied the allegations of misconduct and characterized the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 US presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Exchange Ukraine Washington White House European Union Visit Trump Nancy Poland July September Congress 2016 From

Recent Stories

60 days of living hell in Kashmir

36 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

42 minutes ago

Assurances by PM, COAS to businessmen welcomed: Mi ..

52 minutes ago

Asad five-fer takes home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over C ..

55 minutes ago

US Meddles in Affairs of Latin Countries, Tests Pr ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Customs foil bid of smuggling at JIAP, th ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.