Newly Published Documents Show How Much Slovaks Appreciated Red Army During WW2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) During the Second World War, the Slovak army and people admired the Red Army and thought the Soviet Union had done more than any other country to defeat Nazi Germany, according to the documents made public on Monday by the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The Slovak soldiers and officers have a strong hatred of Germans and itch to get rid their country of the occupants with the Red Army's help ... What stands out is true and ardent and sincere love of all strata of the Slovak population toward the Red Army and the brotherly Russian people," reads one of the political reports issued by the 1st Ukrainian Front of the Red Army during the war.

The report also features words from the chief delegate of the Slovak government on the liberated territories saying that "victories won by Russia in this war, its sacrifices surpass everything done by all other countries of the anti-Hitler coalition combined."

On August 22 1944, the Slovak National Uprising began against the German forces in the country and the collaborationist government helping the Soviet Union to liberate the country in 1945.