Newly Released Emails on Ukraine Must Be Made Public for Trump Impeachment Trial - Schumer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) A cache of emails released under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) suit must be made available for the US Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote in a letter to all sitting senators on Monday.

"Relevant documentary evidence currently in the possession of the Administration will augment the existing evidentiary record and will allow Senators to reach judgments informed by all of the available facts," Schumer wrote.

The emails had been sent by Office of Management and Budget National Security Programs Associate Director Michael Duffy.

In one of them sent to three senior Defense Department officials, Duffy ordered them to delay sending any approved defense funding to Ukraine for the moment.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has rejected Democratic requests that Duffy with other current and former senior White House officials, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton, be permitted to testify at the Senate impeachment trial.