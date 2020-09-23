UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:10 AM

News Anchor Chris Wallace Picks Topics for First Trump-Biden Debate - Commission

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Fox news Sunday television anchor Chris Wallace has selected the topics for President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to debate in the first of their three nationally broadcast faceoffs next week, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced on Tuesday.

"[T]he topics for the September 29 debate are... The Trump and Biden Records, The Supreme Court, COVID-19, The Economy, Race and Violence in our Cities and the Integrity of the Election," the announcement said.

The first presidential debate will be held on Tuesday, September 29, at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, the announcement said.

The format for the first debate calls for six 15-minute time segments dedicated to topics announced in advance in order to encourage deep discussion of the leading issues facing the country and all the debates bill start at 9:00 pm Eastern Time and run for 90 minutes without commercial interruption, the announcement added.

