News Of More Blasts In Kabul Baseless, Taliban

Fri 27th August 2021 | 02:48 PM

Taliban on Friday termed the news of more blasts in Kabul city as baseless and said only two explosions had taken place outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday

In a statement Taliban said the law and order situation was under control and a number of Taliban security personnel around the airport had been increased.

All possible treatment facilities to the injured of the yesterday's blasts were being provided, it added.

The investigations were in process and Taliban leadership was reviewing the situation.

The Taliban, however, has so far not provided details about the number of deaths and injured in yesterday's blasts but said the media would be updated in this regard soon.

More than 25 Taliban personnel, who were performing duties at the airport were among the dead, the statement further added.

The Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid in his earlier statement about more explosions in the city had said the American forces had conducted more blasts inside the airport to destroy their equipment and the local people should not be worried about the security situation in Kabul.

The US officials however blamed the Taliban for not taking sufficient security measures outside the Kabul airport.

Former Afghan vice president, who has taken refuge in Panjsher valley in a statement has termed the White House guilty of this situation and said "they will not be able to wash their hands off�they are already paying the price."The Taliban had strongly condemned the bombing targeting civilians at Kabul airport.

Meanwhile, according to local Afghan media, having no government in place, there was shortage of doctors and nurses in the hospitals.

