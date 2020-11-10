News on Efficiency of Pfizer Vaccine Marks Important Day - Israeli Prime Minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said that the news on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine designed by BioNTech and Pfizer has marked an important day in the anti-coronavirus campaign, adding that Israel is developing its own vaccine

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said that the news on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine designed by BioNTech and Pfizer has marked an important day in the anti-coronavirus campaign, adding that Israel is developing its own vaccine.

On Monday, the US Pfizer and German BioNTech said that the third phase of their COVID-19 vaccine trial provided the evidence of its ability to prevent the infection. The companies added that the vaccine's efficacy rate was above 90 percent. The pharmaceutical giants expect the process of the vaccines' registration to start in the US in November.

"Today is a very important day in the global struggle against the coronavirus. Pfizer announced that a vaccine that is developing has an efficacy of 90 percent. In my estimation, several other companies are also advancing toward this goal. We are also advancing with our vaccine; it will take more time," Netanyahu said, as quoted by his office.

The prime minister added that it was evident that COVID-19 vaccines would be available within months and he intended to deliver them to the Israeli population.

"However, one thing is clear. Not long from today, it will not be years but months, there will be vaccines that will be available for the population of the world. My goal at the moment is to do one thing - bring vaccines to you, citizens of Israel, and we will do so," Netanyahu said.

On Thursday, the Jerusalem-based Hadassah Medical Center ordered 1.5 million doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Sputnik V, which was the first coronavirus vaccine to be put forward for registration in Israel.

Israel started the first phase of its vaccine trial only on November, 1. The country is planning to finish the third phase in late spring.