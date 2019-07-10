NewsOne Broadcaster Calling on Kiev to Stop Pressure Over Teleconference With Russia

Ukraine's NewsOne broadcaster called on the Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday to stop putting pressure on it over its initiative to hold a teleconference with Russia

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Ukraine 's NewsOne broadcaster called on the Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday to stop putting pressure on it over its initiative to hold a teleconference with Russia

NewsOne and Russia's Rossiya 1 broadcaster planned to hold a teleconference on July 12. However, NewsOne announced on Monday that it abandoned the plans over threats and an information campaign against it. The initiative triggered public outrage in Ukraine, with the nation's chief prosecutor accusing NewsOne of conducting state treason.

"The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Security Service have launched criminal proceedings, with people already receiving subpoenas for questioning.

Public accusations by heads of public authorities and a whole range of political forces persist. This is a direct pressure on journalists and the whole creative team of the NewsOne broadcaster. NewsOne team is calling on the authorities to immediately stop bullying the broadcaster and putting pressure on it ahead of the [parliamentary] elections, and also to respect Ukrainian laws," NewsOne said in a statement.