UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NewsOne Broadcaster Calling On Kiev To Stop Pressure Over Teleconference With Russia

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 06:42 PM

NewsOne Broadcaster Calling on Kiev to Stop Pressure Over Teleconference With Russia

Ukraine's NewsOne broadcaster called on the Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday to stop putting pressure on it over its initiative to hold a teleconference with Russia

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Ukraine's NewsOne broadcaster called on the Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday to stop putting pressure on it over its initiative to hold a teleconference with Russia.

NewsOne and Russia's Rossiya 1 broadcaster planned to hold a teleconference on July 12. However, NewsOne announced on Monday that it abandoned the plans over threats and an information campaign against it. The initiative triggered public outrage in Ukraine, with the nation's chief prosecutor accusing NewsOne of conducting state treason.

"The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Security Service have launched criminal proceedings, with people already receiving subpoenas for questioning.

Public accusations by heads of public authorities and a whole range of political forces persist. This is a direct pressure on journalists and the whole creative team of the NewsOne broadcaster. NewsOne team is calling on the authorities to immediately stop bullying the broadcaster and putting pressure on it ahead of the [parliamentary] elections, and also to respect Ukrainian laws," NewsOne said in a statement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia July Criminals

Recent Stories

ERC launches Eid Al Adha Campaign

13 minutes ago

The World’s Biggest Book Sale Comes to Karachi f ..

15 minutes ago

Malik Amin Aslam expresses displeasure over provin ..

26 seconds ago

Supreme Court dismisses NAB appeal against acquitt ..

27 seconds ago

Senior UK Official Says Fears More Leaks to Come A ..

29 seconds ago

The OIC Secretary General calls on the internation ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.