Newspaper Readers in US Know Geography Better Than TV Viewers - Polls

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Americans who receive news mostly from newspapers have better knowledge of world geography than those who prefer to watch television, a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Monday.

"On average, 40% of respondents who regularly read The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post or foreign-based print outlets such as the Financial Times, The Guardian or The Economist were able to find Germany, Iran or Ukraine on a map, compared with 33% of respondents who regularly tune into broadcast news outlets such as ABC, CBS, NBC or PBS, or cable networks CNN, Fox News or MSNBC," a release on the poll said.

Forty-two percent of The New York Times readers were able to locate foreign countries on the map, followed by 41% readers of The Washington Post. At the same time, 31% of Fox News viewers were able to locate foreign countries on the map, the release said.

In general, less than one-third of respondents were able to identify Germany, Ukraine or Iran on blank maps of Eurasia, the release said.

"Newspaper readers were, on average, 14 percentage points more likely than all adults surveyed to identify China's involvement with the persecution of the Uyghurs, and 16 points more likely to recognize that it's Russia and Ukraine who are fighting over the Donbas and Crimea," the release said.

Regardless of their media preferences, the poll results showed that many Americans showed awareness of particular relationships between the United States and specific countries. Approximately 75% of respondents recognized Canada and the United Kingdom as being United States' allies, while about 50% said that Russia and North Korea are enemies, the release said.

"Neither media diet nor educational attainment made a major difference when survey respondents were asked about complex alliances with countries such as Pakistan and Egypt - or ties that receive less attention, like those with Brazil," the release added.