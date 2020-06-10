Newspaper Says 32 Aircraft, 4 Drones Conducted Reconnaissance At Russian Borders In Week
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) A total of 32 aircraft conducted reconnaissance activities along Russia's borders in the past week, according to infographics published by the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper of the Russian Armed Forces.
In addition, four drones conducted reconnaissance at the Russian borders over the past week.
There were no violations of Russia's airspace.