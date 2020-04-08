Next two or three weeks will be decisive for Russia in its fight against the coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

"We carefully study the experience of all countries that also faced the coronavirus threat. It proves that the first four to five weeks from the start of the epidemic are the most difficult.

This means that the next two to three weeks will be decisive for the development of our situation," Putin said.

The citizens are getting increasingly fatigued by self-isolation and face many financial and everyday problems, the president said.

"But there is no choice now. We must certainly withstand the self-isolation. The turning point in the fight against infection depends on our discipline and responsibility," he said.