UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next 2 Weeks To Show Whether Russia Achieved Control Over COVID-19 Situation - WHO

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Next 2 Weeks to Show Whether Russia Achieved Control Over COVID-19 Situation - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) notes a positive trend in the decrease of the COVID-19 infection rates in Russia and the next fortnight will show whether control over the epidemic has been achieved, WHO spokeswoman in Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Wednesday.

"I am very glad that in the last 10 days we have seen a decrease in the [COVID-19] growth rate. And today we even saw a significant decrease in cases in Moscow. Of course, we should be looking very carefully at the next two weeks ... We hope that we can achieve control over the epidemic that will allow us to enter the phase of gradual weakening of restrictive measures," Vujnovic said.

The WHO official added that the "local risk assessment" would be one of the key activities that would continue until it could be said that the pandemic reached its minimum level.

"We hope that this trend continues, and we will have a positive effect," Vujnovic noted.

Russia has registered 5,841 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 99,399. Over 10,000 patients have recovered and 972 people have died.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Died

Recent Stories

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

1 hour ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

1 hour ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

1 hour ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

3 hours ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.