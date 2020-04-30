Next 2 Weeks to Show Whether Russia Achieved Control Over COVID-19 Situation - WHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) notes a positive trend in the decrease of the COVID-19 infection rates in Russia and the next fortnight will show whether control over the epidemic has been achieved, WHO spokeswoman in Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Wednesday.

"I am very glad that in the last 10 days we have seen a decrease in the [COVID-19] growth rate. And today we even saw a significant decrease in cases in Moscow. Of course, we should be looking very carefully at the next two weeks ... We hope that we can achieve control over the epidemic that will allow us to enter the phase of gradual weakening of restrictive measures," Vujnovic said.

The WHO official added that the "local risk assessment" would be one of the key activities that would continue until it could be said that the pandemic reached its minimum level.

"We hope that this trend continues, and we will have a positive effect," Vujnovic noted.

Russia has registered 5,841 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 99,399. Over 10,000 patients have recovered and 972 people have died.