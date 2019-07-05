UrduPoint.com
'Next 4-year Period Offers Opportunities For Turkey'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:50 PM

'Next 4-year period offers opportunities for Turkey'

Turkey will benefit the four-year period ahead to prepare a basis for attaining its dynamic structure, the finance and treasury minister said Friday

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Turkey will benefit the four-year period ahead to prepare a basis for attaining its dynamic structure, the finance and treasury minister said Friday.

"Turkey has gained significant experiences to fight against foreign Currency attacks in the last period," Berat Albayrak underlined during the 7th Ordinary General Assembly of the Association of Financial Leasing in Istanbul.

"Today, we have a four-year period ahead of us offering Turkey opportunities. We are preparing a basis for Turkey to attain its dynamic structure in a permanent and steady way," Albayrak said.

He recalled that Turkey's current account deficit dropped to $8.6 billion in April, compared to the historical high with $57.9 billion in May 2018.

He also said Turkey will post a current surplus in June for the first time since the rule of Justice and Development (AK) Party for nearly 17 years.

