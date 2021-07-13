UrduPoint.com
Next 6 Months Of Conflict In Afghanistan To Produce 1Mln Displaced People - UN Coordinator

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:10 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The United Nations projects the continuation of the conflict in Afghanistan for the next half year will result in approximately one million refugees, UN Deputy Special Representative Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We observe that with the current intensity of the conflict, three months of hostilities will result in 500,000 displaced persons. Continuation of the conflict for up to six months will cause the displacement of approximately one million people," Alakbarov said.

He noted that while it is expected that some people would be fleeing into neighboring countries, the majority of the refugees would find themselves displaced within Afghanistan.

More Stories From World

