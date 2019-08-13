UrduPoint.com
Next Anti-Government March To Take Place In Hong Kong On Sunday - Organizers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 06:50 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Members of the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) plans to organize another anti-government rally for this weekend, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to RTHK news broadcasting service, the next march will begin on Sunday at 3 p.m. local time (07:00 GMT) at Victoria Park and is supposed to be in protest against the police's crackdown during previous marches and them turning a blind eye on violence against protesters.

"The [right] to hold marches in Hong Kong is actually a basic human right and it is promised in the Basic Law. We expect a high number of participants," Bonnie Leung, the CHRF vice-convenor, said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

The mass protests in Hong Kong initially started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement against Beijing's control over the city's affairs.

