UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Anti-Government March To Take Place In Hong Kong On August 31 - Organizers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:25 PM

Next Anti-Government March to Take Place in Hong Kong on August 31 - Organizers

The next anti-government rally in Hong Kong, this time against the refusal of China's Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPCSC) to introduce universal suffrage in the special administrative region five years ago, will take place on August 31, the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) said in a statement, shared with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The next anti-government rally in Hong Kong, this time against the refusal of China's Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPCSC) to introduce universal suffrage in the special administrative region five years ago, will take place on August 31, the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) said in a statement, shared with Sputnik.

On August 31, 2014, the NPCSC ruled that a candidate for the position of Hong Kong chief executive has to be nominated by the nominating committee and also has to get an approval from the Chinese State Council. According to the decision, such a candidate "shall be a person who loves the country [China] and loves Hong Kong." The decision led to large-scale protests in Hong Kong the same year, also known as "the Umbrella Movement."

"Civil Human Rights Front hereby announces, on the fifth anniversary of the 'NPCSC Decision,' we call on the people to assemble again, in opposition to China's decision to impose a wall against our social movement; to reiterate our five demands; to demand the withdrawal of NPCSC decision; and to demand the release of all arrested person for supporting Hong Kong's democratic movement," the statement read.

CHRF, which is one of the organizers of the protests, noted that the march will start at 3 p.m. local time (7 a.m. GMT) at the Chater Garden public park, located close to Hong Kong's Legislative Council building.

Mass protests erupted in China's semi-autonomous Hong Kong in early June in response to the bill that would allow extraditions to the mainland. Although China announced that it had suspended the legislation, people demand that it be withdrawn completely. With protests in the city escalating, Beijing claims that the Hong Kong issue is the internal affair of China and accuses protesters of a "tendency of resorting to terrorism."

Despite demanding the withdrawal of the extradition bill, locals also call on the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against protesters.

Related Topics

China Beijing Hong Kong Same March June August Congress Criminals All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Shehryar Khan Afridi urges UN to take notice of Ra ..

1 minute ago

KP IGP directs payment of polio duty to police off ..

1 minute ago

UK, South Korea Ink Post-Brexit Free Trade Deal

1 minute ago

Russia Expects G7 to Agree Joint Stance on Renewin ..

1 minute ago

Spanish navy ship to pick up 15 migrants from Open ..

8 minutes ago

AJK President explores collaborations of AJK unive ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.