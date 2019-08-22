Next Anti-Government March to Take Place in Hong Kong on August 31 - Organizers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The next anti-government rally in Hong Kong , this time against the refusal of China 's Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPCSC) to introduce universal suffrage in the special administrative region five years ago, will take place on August 31, the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) said in a statement, shared with Sputnik.

On August 31, 2014, the NPCSC ruled that a candidate for the position of Hong Kong chief executive has to be nominated by the nominating committee and also has to get an approval from the Chinese State Council. According to the decision, such a candidate "shall be a person who loves the country [China] and loves Hong Kong." The decision led to large-scale protests in Hong Kong the same year, also known as "the Umbrella Movement."

"Civil Human Rights Front hereby announces, on the fifth anniversary of the 'NPCSC Decision,' we call on the people to assemble again, in opposition to China's decision to impose a wall against our social movement; to reiterate our five demands; to demand the withdrawal of NPCSC decision; and to demand the release of all arrested person for supporting Hong Kong's democratic movement," the statement read.

CHRF, which is one of the organizers of the protests, noted that the march will start at 3 p.m. local time (7 a.m. GMT) at the Chater Garden public park, located close to Hong Kong's Legislative Council building.

Mass protests erupted in China's semi-autonomous Hong Kong in early June in response to the bill that would allow extraditions to the mainland. Although China announced that it had suspended the legislation, people demand that it be withdrawn completely. With protests in the city escalating, Beijing claims that the Hong Kong issue is the internal affair of China and accuses protesters of a "tendency of resorting to terrorism."

Despite demanding the withdrawal of the extradition bill, locals also call on the city authorities to implement universal suffrage and retract criminal charges against protesters.