UrduPoint.com

Next Arab League Summit To Be Held In Saudi Arabia On May 19 - LAS Official

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Next Arab League Summit to Be Held in Saudi Arabia on May 19 - LAS Official

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) The 32nd summit of the League of Arab States (LAS) will take place in Saudi Arabia on May 19, Hossam Zaki, the organization's assistant secretary-general, said on Sunday.

"The 32nd Arab summit is expected to be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on May 19," Zaki said in a statement.

The previous summit took place in Algeria in November 2022.

The heads of government are also expected to convey the Arab Development Summit in Mauritania and the Arab-African Summit in Saudi Arabia in 2023, the statement read.

