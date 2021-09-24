Next Assad-Putin Meeting To Take Place 'Whenever Necessary'- Syrian Foreign Minister
Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:10 AM
NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The next meeting between Syrian President Bashar Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held whenever necessary, Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik on the margins of the UN General Assembly.
"I think whenever necessary, they will me," Mekdad said when asked about the timing of the next meeting.